CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust and Hillside Family of Agencies are teaming again this year to support the Hillside Special Santa holiday giving program.
Hillside Special Santa benefits thousands of youth and families served by Hillside Family of Agencies throughout western and central New York. Many families served by Hillside do not have the resources to purchase holiday gifts for their children. The program’s goal is to provide three modest gifts to each child in every family served by the non-profit organization.
As part of this community partnership, unwrapped gifts may be deposited at any of CNB’s 23 community office locations until Dec. 13.
All donated gifts should be valued at $25 or less.
The most requested items include:
— Hoodies/sweatshirts
— Sports watches, jewelry, and bracelets for guys and girls (stores such as Forever 21, Claire’s, Five Below, Target)
— Duffle bags, drawstring bags, backpacks, and purses
— Cologne, body sprays, and bath & body kits for guys and girls
— Lotions, make-up, and hair supplies for teens
— Soccer balls, footballs or basketballs
— Learning and building toys for younger children
— Board and card games
— Arts & crafts kits, science kits, building sets
— Books and activity books
For details about Hillside Special Santa, visit www.hillside.com/special-santa, call (585) 256-7648 or email ssanta@hillside.com. Hillside Special Santa Headquarters is at 2075 Scottsville Road, Rochester, NY 14623.
Founded in 1887, CNB has 23 branches in Ontario and Monroe counties, as well as three Financial Services Offices, in Canandaigua, Bushnell’s Basin, and downtown Rochester.
For more information, visit CNBank.com.