CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust promotes Maria Caton, CFP, ChSNC, AAMS, and Rita Nischal, Esq. to the positions of senior vice president.
Caton, manager of financial planning services, joined CNB in 2014 as a vice president, wealth advisor. She oversees the financial planning process within wealth management to ensure that clients receive consistent, exemplary service that enables them to achieve their goals. Prior to working at CNB, she was a financial consultant at Charles Schwab.
Caton earned a master’s degree through Endicott College and bachelor’s degree from Niagara University. She holds the designations of Certified Financial Planner, Chartered Special Needs Consultant, and Accredited Asset Management Specialist. Caton is a member of the Financial Planning Association of Greater Rochester and the Society of Financial Service Professionals. She is the treasurer and an executive committee member of the Estate Planning Council and on the Committee for the Roberto Clemente Scholarship Program through Rochester Rotary.
Nischal, Esq., corporate counsel, started at CNB in 2015. She transitioned from trust officer in the wealth management area to the legal team in 2018. During her time in the corporate counsel role, she has taken control of negotiating third-party vendor contracts and has provided oversight to Finger Lakes Area Community Endowment. She also obtained an insurance broker license to assist with bank insurance decisions. Prior to joining CNB, Nischal served as senior counsel in the Trust, Estate, and Elder Law Group at Underberg & Kessler. Nischal received her juris doctor, finance transaction concentration, at State University at Buffalo Law School, and honours bachelor’s degree in psychology and economics from the University of Toronto. She is a board member of St. Ann’s Foundation and the Foundation of the Monroe County Bar. Nischal also serves on several committees including the ARC of Monroe, Guardianship Committee, the Foundation of the Monroe County Bar, Grants Committee, and the New York State Bar Association, Trust and Estates Committee.
Founded in 1887, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust is the region’s only local, full-service, community-owned financial institution, with 24 branches in Ontario and Monroe counties, as well as three Financial Services Offices, in Canandaigua, Bushnell’s Basin, and downtown Rochester. For more information, visit CNBank.com.