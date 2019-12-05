CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has promoted Relationship Managers Brendon Crossing and Kevin DiGiacomo to Commercial Services Group Managers.
Crossing, SVP, has been in the financial services industry for over 20 years, and most recently has served at CNB as a commercial lender and Relationship Manager. Crossing graduated from St. Bonaventure University, the William E. Simon Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Rochester, and the New York Bankers Association Management School for Career Development. He will be leading a team of lenders out of CNB’s 600 East Ave., Rochester, location.
DiGiacomo, has been a Vice President and Relationship Manager with CNB since 2017 and has over 15 years of business and commercial banking experience. He graduated from the University of Miami and the William E. Simon Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Rochester. DiGiacomo has been promoted to Senior Vice President as well as Commercial Services Group Manager. He will be joining the Bank’s Officer Loan Committee and manage a team of lenders at CNB’s Basin Park location at 1150 Pittsford-Victor Road.
CNB will continue to offer full commercial lending services at 72 S. Main St., Canandaigua.
Founded in 1887, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has 23 branches in Ontario and Monroe counties, as well as three Financial Services Offices, in Canandaigua, Bushnell’s Basin, and downtown Rochester.
For more information, visit CNBank.com.