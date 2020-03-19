CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has changed some of its community office leadership staff.
CNB promoted the following Community Office Managers: Emma Netto, manager of the Mendon Community Office; Kimberly Salois, manager of Webster BayTowne Community Office; and Alicia Welch, manager of the Greece – Latta & Long Pond Community Office.
Netto has been with CNB since 2014 and has held positions as a teller, a universal banker at the College Town branch, and most recently assistant branch manager in Mendon. She graduated from Onondaga Community College and has completed Dale Carnegie Training – Skills for Success, and Leadership for Managers training.
Salois joined CNB in 2019 with 13 years of experience in financial services. Salois most recently served in the role of assistant manager at the Chili Community Office. She attended Johnson & Wales University.
Welch has been with CNB since 2015, starting in the Henrietta office. She served as financial services representative and as assistant manager in Henrietta, then as assistant manager in the Latta-Long Pond Office. Most recently, she has been the manager at the CNB Webster BayTowne community office. Welch is a graduate of Buffalo State College.
