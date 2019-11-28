CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has promoted Kim Salois to Community Office Manager, Mendon, and hired Katie Gross as Community Office Manager, Greece Ridge.
Salois, of Penfield, joined CNB early in 2019 as assistant manager of the Chili Community Office. After attending college at Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island, she gained 13 years of experience in financial services and became a licensed Notary Public.
Gross, of Spencerport, comes to CNB from Bank of America, where she most recently she held the position of VP Consumer Bank Market Leader. She attended the University of Central Florida and brings 14 years of banking experience to her new position at CNB.
