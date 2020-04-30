CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has promoted Andrew Saxby and Tatyana Dubay to mortgage loan originators.
Saxby started his mortgage lending career in 2004 as a mortgage loan originator with Veritas Financial in San Francisco, Calif. In 2008, he transitioned to a career with the Non-Profit Consumer Credit Counseling Service of San Francisco to help people facing foreclosure keep their homes across the United States. Saxby moved back to the Rochester area in 2010, working with the Housing Council of Monroe County before joining CNB Mortgage Co. in 2012 as mortgage loan processor. Saxby brings 16 years of experience in all aspects of the mortgage lending industry to his new role. He is a graduate of State University College at Geneseo.
Dubay joined CNB Mortgage Co. in November of 2012 as a mortgage underwriter. Dubay is a seasoned mortgage veteran bringing over 19 years of experience including mortgage underwriting, compliance, consumer and business lending. Before joining CNB Mortgage Co., Dubay was with the Ukrainian Federal Credit Union for 10 years, where she financed mortgages coast to coast. She holds an FHA direct endorsement and has extensive knowledge of various mortgage products and underwriting guidelines. Dubay is a graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology.
Founded in 1887, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust is the region’s only local, full-service, community-owned financial institution, with 23 branches in Ontario and Monroe counties, as well as three Financial Services Offices in Canandaigua, Bushnell’s Basin, and downtown Rochester.
