CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has promoted several employees — TJ Chamberlain, financial advisor; Charles Cox, financial advisor, CFP; Kevin Galka, commercial services — relationship manager; and Peter Horvath, marketing insights manager, to vice president.
Chamberlain has more than 16 years of experience in client management and business development. Chamberlain has worked for several national and local banks, including CNB where he was assistant vice president, community office manager of the Brighton bank office. Chamberlain rejoined CNB in 2017 as a financial advisor. He is leader of CNB Wealth Management – Retail Services in Ontario County. Chamberlain earned his associate degree in business administration at Monroe Community College and his bachelor’s degree in business administration/financial services through Empire State College.
Cox joined Canandaigua National Bank & Trust in 2010 and has over eight years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to his current role as financial advisor, Cox served CNB in various retail banking capacities, most recently as the assistant branch manager of the Greece Latta & Long Pond community office. He achieved his certified financial planner designation in 2019. Cox graduated with his bachelor’s degree in economics from State University at Albany.
Galka has over 12 years of commercial services experience, beginning his career at CNB in 2007. He has served as a commercial credit analyst facilitating the underwriting and monitoring of large commercial relationships and became a commercial services officer/business banking portfolio officer in 2015. In his current role as a relationship manager with CNB’s Commercial Services Team, Galka now uses his commercial credit experience to generate loan volume, manage account relationships and handle credit quality issues. Galka received his bachelor’s degree in business – concentration in finance, at St. John Fisher College and completed his M.B.A. through University of Phoenix.
Horvath has over 10 years of experience in the financial services industry, joining CNB as marketing insights manager in 2017. Horvath provides data and analytic insight to all areas of the bank. He has a strong knowledge of the financial industry, the market area, and the Canandaigua National organization. Horvath earned his double-major bachelor’s degree in mathematics and history from Providence College and his master’s in statistics from Cornell University.
Founded in 1887, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust is the region’s only local, full-service, community-owned financial institution, with 24 branches in Ontario and Monroe counties, as well as three Financial Services Offices, in Canandaigua, Bushnell’s Basin, and downtown Rochester. For more information, visit CNBank.com.