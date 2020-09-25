CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has promoted Kelly Masline, Todd Mihaly and Alyssa Serinis to the positions of assistant vice-president.
Masline joined the CNB Mortgage Co. in 1994 as a mortgage loan underwriter, and has led that team for several years.
Mihaly joined CNB in 2017 as manager of IT Support Services. He has 17-plus years’ experience in information technology, having held positions of IT support lead, network systems analyst, and senior network administrator with his prior employers. Since joining CNB, he has designed and implemented new processes and procedures while putting industry-best practices in place.
Serinis started her career with CNB in 2017 as a financial services representative and successfully completed the Business Development Officer training program in early 2019. She works with existing and prospective business customers to meet their lending and banking needs.