CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Corp. has presented the 2019 Arthur S. Hamlin Award for Excellence to Samantha Johnson.
Each year the bank recognizes the outstanding contributions of one of its employees to receive the honor. The award is named for Canandaigua National Bank & Trust’s past president, CEO, and chairman Arthur S. Hamlin.
The ASH Award is awarded to an employee who exemplifies the core values and characteristics of the man for whom the award is named.
Johnson, of Canandaigua, has been a part of CNC since 2000 and currently serves as vice president, manager, Pittsford Community Bank Office. She is committed to develop, manage, and grow relationships with individual customers and small businesses.
She attended Augusta State University and has been certified by Integrity Solutions in Integrity Coaching & Integrity Selling.
For more information, visit CNBank.com.