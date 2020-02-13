CANANDAIGUA — The Canandaigua National Corporation Board of Directors has unanimously appointed Dr. James H. Watters as director.
Watters currently serves as senior vice president and treasurer, finance and administration, at Rochester Institute of Technology. He is responsible for the direct investment of $250 million of working capital, the administration of the investment process for $948 million of endowment assets, which includes overseeing approval for ten real estate funds, and the management and issuance of $405 million of public debt. In his senior leadership role, Watters manages more than 870 staff charged with responsibility for the financial, physical, human capital and information assets of RIT.
Watters is vice chair of RIT’s Global Delivery Corporation which oversees RIT’s international campuses located in central Europe and Dubai. He holds the position of treasurer of the RIT Croatia board of trustees and secretary for the RIT Dubai board of trustees.
Prior to his tenure at RIT, Watters spent over 15 years with the University of Pittsburgh in the positions of assistant vice chancellor for finance and business and assistant vice chancellor for real estate management. He earned his bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. at the University of Pittsburgh as well.
Active in the community, Watters serves on numerous for profit and not-for-profit boards in the Greater Rochester area including Broadstone Net Lease, Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra and Vnomics Corp.
Founded in 1887, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust is the region’s only locally owned, full-service community bank, with 23 branches in Ontario and Monroe counties, as well as three Financial Services Offices, in Canandaigua, Bushnell’s Basin, and downtown Rochester. Together they offer a full range of financial services for individuals, businesses, municipalities and not-for-profit organizations. For more information, visit CNBank.com.