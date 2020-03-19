ROCHESTER — The Rochester Business Journal and The Daily Record selected Jennifer N. Weidner, senior vice president, Esq., general counsel at Canandaigua National Bank & Trust as a 2020 Corporate Counsel Award honoree.
The Corporate Counsel Awards honor the Greater Rochester area’s standout corporate counsel for the critical roles they play in making their companies successful. The 11 honorees were selected by the editorial staff and management of the Rochester Business Journal and The Daily Record and for demonstrating exceptional character, integrity and ethics, as well as for their significant contributions and positive impacts to the company or organization they serve.
“The 2020 Corporate Counsel honorees exemplify legal excellence and are making a difference for their companies and for the greater community. They are committed to community service and mentoring,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, group publisher of The Daily Record and Rochester Business Journal.
Founded in 1887, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust is the region’s only local, full-service, community-owned financial institution, with 23 branches in Ontario and Monroe counties, as well as three Financial Services Offices, in Canandaigua, Bushnell’s Basin, and downtown Rochester. Together they offer a full range of financial services for individuals, businesses, municipalities and not-for-profit organizations.
