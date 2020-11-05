GENEVA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust announced plans to open its 25th community branch office in Geneva sometime in 2021.
The new office will be on Routes 5&20 (Hamilton Street), in the former Friendly’s location, across from Wegmans. This full-service CNB office will feature a drive-thru lane and incorporate the existing CNB drive-up ATM.
The addition of a Geneva office will increase CNB’s presence within Ontario County, with the new branch serving as CNB’s easternmost location. While services of CNB are available online and a drive-up ATM has been a part of the Geneva community, CNB will become more accessible to current and potential customers in eastern Ontario County.
Interior and exterior renovations will be designed by Mossien Associates Architects, P.C., and constructed by Frank J. Marianacci, Inc.
Founded in 1887, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has 24 branches in Ontario and Monroe counties, as well as financial services offices in Canandaigua, Bushnells Basin, and downtown Rochester.
