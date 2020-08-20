CANANDAIGUA — Andrew W. Murray has joined Canandaigua National Bank & Trust’s team as Vice President, Wealth Advisor.
Murray brings over 30 years of financial services experience in the local investment community to his role at CNB. As Wealth Advisor, Murray joins a team of professionals providing clients with the holistic advice necessary to make educated and informed investment choices to help them achieve their financial goals.
Prior to joining CNB, Murray spent 10 years as vice president/relationship manager at Federated Clover where he was responsible for overseeing wealth client relationships. Prior to that, he spent 20 years at JPMorgan in Rochester as a vice president in various roles related to relationship management, sales and trading.
Murray received his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Bentley University, Waltham, Ma. He has two adult children and resides in Pittsford, with his wife.
Founded in 1887, CNB has 24 branches in Ontario and Monroe counties, as well as three Financial Services offices, located in Canandaigua, Bushnell’s Basin, and downtown Rochester.
For more information, visit CNBank.com.