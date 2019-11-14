CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has added several employees as Greg Helmer, Brett Rawlings, and Alex Broccuto as vice presidents and relationship managers, commercial services.
Helmer, of Victor, brings 20 plus years of experience in financial services to his new position. A veteran of M&T Bank and Citibank’s Management Trainee program, Helmer spent the last seven years in M&T’s Business Banking Group as a senior relationship manager. Helmer earned his bachelor’s degree in economics from Hobart College and graduated from Leadership Rochester in 2014.
Rawlings, of Pittsford, graduated from the University of Buffalo and earned his MBA in finance and corporate accounting at the Simon School of Business, University of Rochester. He is also a 2015 graduate of the Healthcare Business Academy Fellowship Program. Rawlings has over 11 years of commercial banking experience, and most recently spent time at Wells Fargo in the Middle Market Banking Division as a senior relationship manager.
Broccuto, of Gates, graduated with a degree in Communications from University of Buffalo. Broccuto brings over 10 years of banking experience to CNB and most recently held the position of commercial relationship manager at Genesee Regional Bank.
Founded in 1887, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust is the region’s only locally owned, full-service community bank, with 23 branches in Ontario and Monroe counties, as well as two Financial Services Offices, in Bushnell’s Basin and downtown Rochester. For more information, visit cnbank.com.