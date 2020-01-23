CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has welcomed Michael Pasley as mortgage loan originator.
Pasley joins CNB after a 10-year career as an educator and coach most recently with the St. Louis School in Pittsford, and Pittsford Athletics.
Pasley, of Pittsford, has completed extensive training through the School of Loan Origination to become licensed under the S.A.F.E. Mortgage Licensing Act. Pasley earned his bachelor’s degree in hospitality management from Ohio State University, as well as a master’s degree in education from Brooklyn College.