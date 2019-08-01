CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust recently welcomed Steven Wolk, CPA, as vice president, controller.
Wolk comes to CNB from Constellation Brands, where he has spent the last four years as manager, financial planning and analysis. Previously, Wolk worked at Brookline Bancorp in a supervisory role within the accounting department; the accounting firm Wolf and Co., where he performed internal controls and financial statement audits of banks; and, at Boston University where he was an assistant director overseeing accounting and finance activities for the College of Engineering.
Wolk, of Pittsford, holds a master’s in accountancy from Bentley University in Massachusetts, and a master’s of business administration from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Founded in 1887, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has 23 branches in Ontario and Monroe counties, as well as two Financial Services Centers, in Bushnell’s Basin and downtown Rochester.
For more information, visit www.cnbank.com.
