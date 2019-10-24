CANANDAIGUA — Canandaigua National Bank & Trust has been selected as a Gold Level Award winner by MVP Health Care for its inaugural class of honorees.
The Workplace Well-Being Awards recognize companies and organizations that have demonstrated a strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of their employees through workplace wellness programs.
“These employers are redefining how the workplace can provide opportunities and successfully implement a strategy that encourages employees to live a healthy lifestyle and make healthy choices,” said MVP Health Care’s Chief Executive Officer and President, Christopher Del Vecchio.
CNB has an in-house wellness committee and works with MVP on wellness program strategy, design, deployment, and evaluation for the workplace. A variety of wellness opportunities are offered to CNB employees, including flu shot clinics, lunch and learn programs, monthly newsletters, exercise classes, and support for healthy lifestyle choices.
Info: cnbank.com.