GENEVA — The Geneva Business Improvement District and downtown restaurants donated nearly $3,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Geneva recently, the result of the inaugural “#commit2geneva Downtown Restaurant Week.”
Participating restaurants offered a range of specials and unusual menu items, in addition to their traditional options, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6.
“The Geneva BID will take a lot of lessons from this inaugural event but are proud of participating downtown restaurants who made this a special week,” Geneva BID Executive Director Michael Mills said. “These are challenging times for local restaurants, and their willingness to donate to Boys & Girls Club of Geneva should make us all proud ... we thank customers who made this week a success too.”
Diners used a QR code to download the list of participating restaurants on posters around town, and on the Geneva BID website and Facebook page.
The Boys & Girls Club was selected because of the important role they play in the community, both in feeding and empowering young people.
Participating restaurants include Bella’s Sicilian Ristorante, Cam’s Pizzeria, The Elephant Geneva, F2T Kitchen at the Geneva Ramada Waterfront, F.L.X. Fry Bird, Geneva Gelato, Mark’s Pizzeria, Opus Café, and Water Street Café. This year’s program allowed individual restaurants the choice of how to participate to encourage creativity and donation amounts that fit within their individual circumstances. They came through with $2,964.
This year’s restaurant week is named after the recently launched “#commit2geneva” campaign. The initiative lets customers know businesses are taking the necessary precautions to keep customers and staff safe. The campaign, launched in July, is sponsored by Wegmans and LNB, and is powered by Geneva BID, 29 Design Studio and the Finger Lakes Times.