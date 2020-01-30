WATERLOO — Community Bank N.A.’s Waterloo branch recently helped kickoff the 2020 Empire State Winter Games as part of an Olympic-style torch relay across New York state.
The games’ torch was welcomed to the Waterloo branch with a celebration hosted by bank team members and included a hot cocoa bar, games and giveaways.
“Participating in this year’s torch relay was such an exciting opportunity for our branch,” Community Bank N.A. Waterloo Branch Manager Alexis Hobart said. “We look forward to the Empire State Winter Games each year as an opportunity to celebrate our state and love of winter sports. We’re grateful for the chance to help kick-off the 2020 event!”
The torch relay took two routes across the state. The two routes started from New York City and Buffalo, met in Malone and finished in Lake Placid. Waterloo was one of 12 participating branches to take part in the relay. The other branch stops included Gowanda, Orchard Park, Cazenovia, Oneida, Potsdam, Ticonderoga, Saranac Lake, Tupper Lake, Kinderhook, Valatie and Lake Placid.
The 2020 Empire State Winter Games are set to take place in Lake Placid Jan. 30 through Feb. 2 and are expected to have more than 2,300 athletes from all ages participate. Community Bank N.A. will serve as the event’s title sponsor for the fourth consecutive year.
For more information on the 2020 Empire State Winter Games, visit empirestatewintergames.com. For more information about Community Bank N.A., visit cbnanews.com.