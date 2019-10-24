For the second consecutive year, Community Bank N.A. celebrated National Good Neighbor Day the week of Sept. 22, with employees from nine branches in the Finger Lakes participating.
Employees from the branches in Naples, Canandaigua, Geneva, Penn Yan Plaza, Penn Yan Street, Watkins Glen, Seneca Falls, Waterloo and Moravia marked the day with neighborly activities and by donating to community causes and organizations.
In total, Community Bank N.A. donated $57,250 to local nonprofits throughout New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts. Locally, New York state branches contributed $41,750 to local nonprofits of their choice, including Salvation Army of Canandaigua, Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes, Spirit of Schuyler Inc, House of John, The Living Well in Penn Yan and James R Memorial VFW Post 8726’s Wounded Warrior Fund.
• Naples employees collected donations and held an internal dress-down day to raise money for local victims of the fire that destroyed the apartment building at Main and Mill streets. The team raised $150.
• Canandaigua Main Street plans to participate in bell ringing for the Salvation Army of Canandaigua in November.
• Geneva Seneca Street teamed with Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes to increase awareness of sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence and stalking. The branch had materials in its lobby throughout September that addressed these issues.
• Penn Yan Plaza collected personal care items such as toothpaste, diapers, shampoo and detergent for The Living Well, which provides personal care items and cleaning supplies to those who cannot afford them.
• Penn Yan Main Street has a collection basket in its lobby for items such as clothing and diapers for Care Net Penn Yan, which assists hurting families in the community.
• Watkins Glen plans to volunteer at Spirit of Schuyler’s fall fundraising event, The Gathering on Oct. 19. All proceeds from the event will help provide financial assistance to Schuyler residents in time of emergency.
• Seneca Falls team member Christine Plate participated in the Seneca Falls Library children’s story time program.
• Waterloo helped Seneca County Senior Citizens Group cut out cat silhouettes to decorate its bulletin board for the holiday. The team also donated pine cones and plastic knives for a November bird feeder project and plans to volunteer during the activity.
• Moravia promoted Four Town First Aid Squad in its lobby and outside on a white board display.
National Good Neighbor Day was created in 1971 and proclaimed a national day by President Jimmy Carter in 1978. It is celebrated annually on Sept. 28 as a day of gratitude and community building.
