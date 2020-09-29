For the third consecutive year, Community Bank N.A. celebrated National Good Neighbor Day Sept. 28, with branches across the bank’s four-state footprint donating a total of $60,000 to various non-profit organizations.
Each branch chose an organization to donate to based on specific needs in their community.
In the Finger Lakes region, Community Bank donated to the following:
- Wayne County Humane Society.
- Yates County Habitat for Humanity.
- Finger Lakes Treasure Trove in Canandaigua.
- James R. Moore Memorial Post 8726.
- Palmyra Macedon Food Pantry.
- Phelps Chamber of Commerce.
- South Seneca PTSA.
- Marcus Whitman Central School District Lunch Fund.
- Seneca County House of Concern.
- Yates Christmas Program.
- The House of John in Clifton Springs.
- Catholic Charities in Geneva.
- Laurel House Comfort Care in Newark.
- Seneca County CAP.
“Community is part of our name and is something we take very seriously,” Community Bank President and CEO Mark Tryniski said. “National Good Neighbor Day has become an annual tradition that our employees look forward to each year — to celebrate the love we have for our friends and neighbors while giving back. We are honored to be part of this community and are pleased to support local nonprofits with a donation.”
In addition to Good Neighbor Day, Community Bank donated $45,000 to local nonprofits in April to aid them during the COVID-19 crisis. In May, the bank purchased $22,000 in gift cards from local restaurants and donated them to healthcare facilities throughout the bank’s four-state footprint in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts.
Next year will mark the 50th anniversary of National Good Neighbor Day.