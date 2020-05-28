For more than 150 years, Community Bank, N.A. has been dedicated to the communities it serves. To further support the community, the bank has purchased more than $22,000 in gift cards from local eateries that will be donated to healthcare facilities throughout the bank’s four-state footprint including New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Massachusetts.
“We wanted to show our appreciation for our healthcare professionals working tirelessly to help keep our communities safe,” Mark Tryniski president and CEO said. “We are appreciative of the local restaurants for partnering with us on this initiative.”
The Finger Lakes and Southern Tier region Community Bank branches purchased gift cards from Avicolli’s Italian Cuisine, Luigi’s, Oak Hill/Oakleaf Café, Italian Villa, Coaches Pizza, The Old Country Store, St. George’s Grocery, Mark’s Pizza, Rounding Third R3 Sports Grill, Talk of the Town, Big Rick’s One Stop, Pizza D, The Fireplace Restaurant, New Country Side Restaurant, Buzzy’s Dream, Salvatore’s, Leisure’s Restaurant, Mama Mia’s, Avon Village Restaurant, Peppermints Restaurant, Donna’s Main Street Market & Deli, Mooney’s Sports Bar & Grill and Pudgie’s Pizza.
Gift cards were donated to local organizations including Huntington Living Center, Naples Apothecary and Naples Valley Chiropractic, Penn Yan Ambulance Corps, Hornell City Ambulance Service, Elderwood Nursing Home, Rushville Health Center, Canandaigua Medical Group Pediatrics, Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, Chemung County Health Department, Clifton Springs Hospital, Chautauqua Center, Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital Emergency Room, Tunkhannock Ambulance Association, AOMC — Family Medicine Addison, Newark Wayne Community Hospital, Livonia Lima Family Medicine, UR Medicine Primary Care, Lakeville Family Medicine, Peace Family Support Group, URMC Noyes Health Urgent Care, Avon Nursing Facility, Cayuga Medical, MacDonald Health Center and the Corning Ambulance Service.
“We’re truly honored to be a part of these wonderful communities and are grateful for the chance to give back,” said Tryniski.
