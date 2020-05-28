Geneva, NY (14456)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. High 82F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.