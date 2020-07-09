VICTOR — Constellation Brands Inc. has purchased Empathy Wines, a high-performing, digitally-native wine brand and direct-to-consumer platform co-founded by entrepreneur and media personality Gary Vaynerchuk with business partners Jon Troutman and Nate Scherotter.
Empathy Wines focuses on producing high quality, sustainably made wines, sold direct-to-consumer through its eCommerce platform, powered by consumer insights and content-driven digital marketing.
This move aligns with Constellation’s wine and spirits vision to be a bold and innovative, high-end portfolio of distinctive brands and products that deliver exceptional consumer experiences. As part of the agreement, Constellation will work with the Empathy Wines team to further scale the brand’s growth, while leveraging their rich consumer insights and analytics, proven brand building expertise, and high-performing digital technology to build DTC and digital capabilities that Constellation intends to scale across its wine and spirits brands to help deliver strong and sustainable growth for its portfolio.
Vaynerchuk (founder of VaynerMedia and Creator and Host of Wine Library TV) and former VaynerMedia executives Troutman and Scherotter, set out to create quality wines made of grapes sourced from sustainable growers, and at a $20 per bottle price point that benefits both the consumer and the farmer. Empathy Wines has gained traction quickly with consumers, propelled by the founding partners’ expertise in scaling consumer brands and building brand equity in a digitally-native way, while providing an elevated purchasing and delivery experience to the consumer. The brand has experienced impressive growth since its initial product launch in 2019, selling approximately 15,000 cases and acquiring more than 2,000 subscription customers to date.
As part of the transaction, the Empathy Wines brand will be integrated into Constellation’s wine and spirits brand portfolio. Empathy Wines employees, including co-founders Jon and Nate, will join the Constellation Brands family and work together with its wine and spirits organization. Vaynerchuk will continue to assist Constellation Brands and Empathy Wines in a consulting capacity. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
