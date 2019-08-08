VICTOR — Constellation Brands Inc.’s Bill Newlands, president and chief executive officer, is joining CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion — the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace.
The CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion recognizes that change often happens when there’s support at the executive level. More than 600 CEOs of the world’s leading companies and business organizations are leveraging their voices to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace by placing individual accountability on all — leaders and employees — to create inclusive environments.
Constellation Brands’ diversity and inclusion strategy prioritizes insights, training and education, and employee engagement programs. The company is continuously developing a suite of impactful resources, tools and education courses — from unconscious bias training, cross-cultural leadership, working with generations, inclusive leadership and more — to support employees in building cultural awareness and recognizing and managing the barriers to inclusion. Business Resource Groups offer support and empowerment opportunities for women, early career professionals, LGBTQ, and Hispanic/Latinx employees.
An area of focus for Constellation is continuing to enhance female perspectives within the business and to include more voices, insights, and viewpoints that reflect the company’s consumers. Approximately one-third of Constellation Brands’ leadership positions are held by women today, and in the last five years, the company has doubled the number of women in senior roles. Additionally, Constellation supports the development of women through the Women’s Leadership Development Program and innovating products that resonate with female consumers.
To learn more, visit www.cbrands.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.