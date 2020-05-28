VICTOR— Constellation Brands Inc. has taken additional steps to reduce its brewery production activities in Mexico to a level that safeguards the environment and avoids irreversible impact its operations.
This move is consistent with actions taken by other brewers in Mexico and will help ensure the company’s ability to restore operations once Mexico’s federal government lifts restrictions placed upon the business community in response to the COVID 19 outbreak.
“The safety, health and well-being of our employees, business partners and surrounding communities remains our top priority, and hearts go out to those impacted by this terrible virus,” said Bill Newlands, president and Chief Executive Officer at Constellation Brands. “We are taking these additional steps after gaining more clarity related to the Mexican government’s response this health and economic crisis. These most recent actions are in addition to aggressive steps the company had already implemented to keep our team members and visitors facilities safe.”
“Over the past several weeks, we’ve shifted resources to accelerate production of high-volume products and we’ve built substantial product supply across our warehouse distribution network in the U.S.,” Newlands continued. “We remain confident in our ability to continue meeting the needs of U.S. consumers and do not expect any near-term service disruptions to retailers or consumers.”
