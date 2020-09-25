ITHACA — Cornell University engineers and researchers are designing the nation’s first statewide Internet of Things public infrastructure.
Cornell faculty, through a $1.5 million grant awarded by the National Science Foundation, will collaborate with community partners around New York — they will work through Cornell Cooperative Extension in each county — to set up networks based on low-power wide-area network technology, a form of low-frequency radio.
The Internet of Things refers to everyday items being connected digitally.
A public LPWAN network targets long-range, low-power and low-bandwidth applications. Examples include utility companies reading meters from a distance, government agencies observing traffic remotely, and farmers using crop or livestock sensors in fields or barns. Towns can develop road and flood monitoring to protect civic infrastructure, providing vital real-time information via networked connections.
Rural areas long have been plagued by poor cellular connections and limited broadband access. According to Zhang, developing new networked technologies can leapfrog traditional wired broadband and create innovation.
“You need to create a reliable Internet of Things infrastructure to handle a digital world,” said Max Zhang, engineering professor and the project’s principal investigator.. “This is an opportunity for rural communities. You cannot have a digital revolution in digital darkness.”