GENEVA — Interlakes Orthopaedic Surgery has welcomed Chemise Curry, MSN, APRN, FNP-C to its team of providers.
She will be seeing patients at Finger Lakes Health Commons, 789 Pre-Emption Road, Geneva, and at 430 Clifton Springs Professional Park, Clifton Springs. She joins the largest team of orthopaedic providers in the Finger Lakes region.
She will be joining the team of orthopaedic surgeons Dr. Chibuikem Akamnonu, Dr. Raman Dhawan, Dr. James Mark, Dr. Andrew Ritting and Dr. Helen Wong as well as nurse practitioners Ashley Harris, FNP-C, Cynthia Skorvrinski, FNP-BC, and Pam Switzer, FNP-C along with physician assistants Meredith Kyle, PA-C and Scott Mattoon, PA-C.
Curry earned her master’s degree in nursing and her bachelor’s degree in nursing from Emory University, Atlanta, Ga. She is certified as a family nurse practitioner and emergency nurse practioner.
As a nurse practitioner and Air Force veteran with years of military and civilian experience emphasized in patient interviews, examinations, and diagnosis, Curry possess a comprehensive background in both family and emergency medicine. She earned the Air Force Commendation Medal twice.
She was a member of the Air Force & Texas Air National Guard for over 10 years.
Most recently, Curry was an emergency nurse practitioner at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.
To schedule an appointment at Interlakes Orthopaedic Surgery in Geneva, call (315) 789-0993, and for the Clifton Springs office, call (315) 462-3501.