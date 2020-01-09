SENECA FALLS — The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce and Hampton Inn Seneca Falls have recognized D.A.’s Liquor Store of Seneca Falls as the December 2019 Business of the Month.
Family owned and operated, D.A.’s Liquor Store was started by D.A. Pedulla during Christmas week in 1953. Ever since, the business at Bridge and Bayard streets has been providing the local community with wine and spirits to celebrate every occasion. As the business celebrates its 66th anniversary, Amy Pedulla Kelsey (D.A.’s daughter) is the current owner and operator. Under her leadership, the business has continued to thrive by providing its customers with outstanding service and selection.
“We’re in our third and fourth generations of loyal customers,” Kelsey noted.
Kelsey has worked at the store since 1982 and all of her employees are Seneca County residents. Between her work experience and growing up in the Finger Lakes, Kelsey has gained a vast knowledge of wine and other spirits. She loves assisting customers to find the perfect bottle.
“We buy and sell local products whenever possible, and we have a variety of world-wide options as well. We have something for everyone.”
D.A.’s Liquor also gives back to their community. In addition to being longtime members of the Chamber of Commerce and active in many local charities, Kelsey makes it a special point to always donate to the Seneca County House of Concern Food Pantry. “I hate the thought of a child going hungry,” she said.
D.A.’s Liquor Store is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The Seneca County Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month Program is sponsored by the Hampton Inn – Seneca Falls. Recipients are chosen on a monthly basis by the Chamber’s membership community to recognize organizational excellence and/or significant accomplishments in their field.
For more information, call (315) 568-2906 or visit www.seneca chamber.org.