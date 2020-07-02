GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health honored Teri Dagnesi, RN, with “The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses” on May 19 at Geneva General Hospital. She cares for patients on 2 West at Geneva General Hospital.
Dagnesi has been with the health system for almost eight years and was a 2017 graduate of Finger Lakes Health College of Nursing & Health Sciences.
She was nominated by a patient who commented, “Teri has a ‘true healer’s’ touch and was the most genuine person I have ever met.” This patient had a lot of anxiety about her diagnosis and being in the hospital. “Teri sat with me through the intake process and explained everything and answered all of my questions. Teri made sure I was OK. She made me feel safe and relieved my anxiety.”
The patient wanted to let Teri know how much she appreciated the care she received. The nomination was “a way that I can truly show how much I appreciate all she has done for me and I’m sure does the same daily for everyone that comes through those doors.”
Established by The DAISY Foundation, a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family, this award recognizes nurses who have had a profound impact in the lives of their patients and patient families. Patrick died at age 33 in 1999 from complications from Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System). The care Patrick received from the nurses at his bedside inspired this award.
If you have received extraordinary care by a nurse, or are a family member of someone who has been treated with great care, and would like to nominate her or him, visit daisyfoundation.org/contact-us.
Nomination boxes are also located throughout Geneva General Hospital and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital.
Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him as an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” Honorees also receive a DAISY Award pin and a sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Zimbabwe. At each DAISY Award celebration, cinnamon rolls are served, as this was Patrick’s favorite treat and one of the few foods he could eat.