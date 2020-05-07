BURDETT — Damiani Wine Cellars, 4704 Route 414, will host an interactive online social gathering at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 16.
Winemaker Phil Arras will give a brief demonstration of filtering and talk about the newly released 2019 Sauvignon Blanc.
This Sauvignon Blanc is bursting with fruit and intense aromatics; it is crisp and full bodied, with a long finish.
The public is invited to join the gathering through the free video platform, Zoom, and taste the Sauvignon Blanc.
To purchase the new wine and receive a discount, use code SauvBlanc. The offer is valid throughout May.
Orders may be placed at damianiwinecellars.com or by calling (607) 546-5557. Orders over $100 are eligible for free local home delivery or $10 flat rate shipping.
Curbside pick-up is available from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. daily.
A few aged library wines are released online to members only.
Any order sent to a health-care professional or first responder is eligible for a 10 percent discount using the online code HEALTHCARETHANKYOU.
To join the Zoom gathering at 5 p.m. on May 16, click https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89562951044?pwd=MGV0TDgvYVowTW4rQU5yaUFrVjhlUT09 .