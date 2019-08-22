Clarissa Del Rosario, M.D. has joined the medical staff at Geneva General Hospital, 196 North St., and Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, 418 N. Main St., Penn Yan as a hospitalist.
Del Rosario is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Nephrology. She completed her fellowship in nephrology at University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick, N.J. She completed her residency and internship in internal medicine at Winthrop University Hospital, Mineola, N.Y. and earned her medical degree at Far Eastern University/Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation Institute of Medicine, Quezon City, Philippines.
Prior to joining Finger Lakes Health, she practiced nephrology in Syracuse, for two years and then became a hospitalist at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital in Newark.
Del Rosario lives in Baldwinsville with her 6-year-old son, Luis.
