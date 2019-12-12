GENEVA — 29 Design Studio has received national certification as a Minority/Women-Owned Business Enterprise by the Division of Minority and Women’s Business Development.
Not only was the boutique agency founded by Maureen Ballatori, but 80 percent of the staff is female.
While there are many benefits to becoming certified, and while certification reflects a heightened standard of business, there was a more personal, community-oriented reason that the 29 Design Studio founder decided to move forward and endure through the rigorous process.
“This certification is important to me because we strive to be a pillar of success for women in our community. We have a sincere commitment here to helping other women succeed,” said Ballatori.
This past September, Maureen was one of only six women nominated regionally for the Athena Young Professional Leadership Award. This award is from the internationally recognized Athena organization and recognizes community leadership, professional achievements, and personal and professional support of other women.
The Division’s mission is to promote equality of economic opportunities for women and minorities and to eliminate barriers to their participation in state contracts. They supplement New York state’s economic leadership with information and resources that increase access to information and opportunities for minority- and women-owned businesses throughout the state.
In order to receive certification, the business must be an enterprise in which at least 51percent is owned, operated and controlled by citizens or permanent resident aliens who are women. Ballatori owns 100 percent of 29 Design Studio.
Colleen Crill, Director of Operations and Relationships at 29 Design Studio is proud to work for a company with this certification. She commented, “This award is something we carry proudly and is proof of Maureen’s dedication to 29 Design Studio, how it came to be and what it has grown to today.”