GENEVA — FLH Medical, P.C. has welcomed Margaret Socha, MSN, ANP-C to the Diabetes Care Center in Geneva General Hospital at 196 North St.
Socha earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in nursing from Keuka College. She is certified as an adult nurse practitioner.
She has over 20 years of nursing experience. Most recently she worked in an endocrinology practice in Clifton Springs where she direct patient care diagnosing, treating, referrals, patient education and follow up evaluations of a diverse adult population with disorders related to endocrinology with an emphasis on diabetes and thyroid disorders.
Socha joins the talented team of Rhonda Solomon, CDE, MSN, ADM-BC, FNP, BC; Cheryl Andreas, CDE, RN; Patricia Cochrane, CDE, BS, RN, and outpatient dietitian Christina H. Ganzon, RDN, CDN.
The Diabetes Care Center provides a team of medical professionals with advanced education and experience in the field of diabetes, led by nurse practitioner Rhonda Solomon who has 15 years of experience and is board-certified in advanced diabetes management. The philosophy of the center is based on the fact that excellent diabetic care is the results of a team of professionals working together. People with all types of diabetes and at every stage of the disease can expect to get the most up to date care in a kind and compassionate environment.
To make an appointment with Socha, call (315) 787-4006.