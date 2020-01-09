VICTOR — The Victor Chamber of Commerce has hired Amy DiPrima as its new executive director.
DiPrima is co-owner of Primapop Gourmet Popcorn with her fiancé, Mike Gardula. They have three children attending Victor schools.
The Victor Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization that acts as a positive leading force for its members by advancing the development of commerce in the Victor area to stimulate and promote business and tourism, create and foster programs and services that benefit its members, and facilitate the exchange of information and ideas.