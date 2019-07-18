BUFFALO — Dixon Schwabl has been selected as the agency of record for Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper’s Buffalo Blueway project.
The public access project for the community-based nonprofit organization protects and restores waters and their surrounding ecosystems.
Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper’s Buffalo Blueway is an expanding network of safe and visible public access connections along Buffalo’s waterways. Developed in part with funding from Empire State Development, the interconnected water-trail system provides enhanced access to water recreation activities, such as paddling, fishing and boating. The Blueway also establishes direct links to the region’s greenway systems, cultural attractions and commercial corridors.
The team at Dixon Schwabl is responsible for rolling out a multiple-channel marketing campaign for Buffalo Blueway.
Dixon Schwabl also recently added three new clients — Frontier Communications, Apex Tool Group and American University.
For details, visit dixonschwabl.com.
