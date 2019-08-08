ROCHESTER — Full-service advertising, marketing and public relations agency Dixon Schwabl has promoted Adam Sisson to content strategist, Suzanne Komenski to digital media specialist, Erin O’Donnell to senior account executive, and Chris Grant to data strategy and analytics supervisor.
In his new role, Sisson will oversee the content marketing process from strategy to publication. He will be responsible for analyzing search, web and social media data to inform and develop content marketing programs. Sisson has been with Dixon Schwabl since 2017, when he joined the team as a social media account executive.
As digital media specialist, Komenski will be responsible for building search, display, pre-roll, paid social and other campaigns. She will create and execute strategies to continually improve performance across digital media campaigns. Komenski has been with Dixon Schwabl since 2013, when she joined the team as a billing specialist.
In her new role, O’Donnell will be responsible for managing and supporting several client relationships. She will serve as the key point of contact for clients and the agency’s internal teams, leading the development of strategic plans and monitoring internal workflow. O’Donnell has been with Dixon Schwabl since 2015.
As data strategy and analytics supervisor, Grant will oversee all analytics operations. He will work with account service, research, media planners and creative team leadership to plan, scope execute and present data-driven solutions for clients. Grant has been with Dixon Schwabl since 2017. He most recently served as data strategy and analytics manager.
For more information, visit dixonschwabl.com.
