PENN YAN — Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery has committed to monthly donations to Pro Action’s Hope Center Keuka Food Pantry.
The charitable donations will be retroactive starting March 1 and continuing indefinitely. Pro Action of Steuben and Yates Inc. is the federally and state-designated Community Action Agency for Steuben and Yates Counties. It is the largest and longest-standing organization dedicated to addressing the causes and conditions of poverty in these communities.
“There are so many families in our community that are struggling financially right now and to compound the situation, many of the local food pantries have lost their traditional fundraising channels and donors,” explained Meaghan Frank.
Yates County had struggled with poverty and food insecurity even before the COVID-19 pandemic and this situation has become graver due to the current economic crisis. The fourth-generation Frank was recommended the Hope Center Keuka Food Pantry by a friend who is involved with many charitable organizations in the area. When Meaghan Frank learned about the funding issues the Keuka Food Pantry was facing, she reached out to the director of Pro Action, Laura Rossman.
“The Hope Center Keuka Food Pantry opened its doors in October of 2017 after conducting an extensive community needs assessment identifying food insecurity as the largest need of the county,” stated Pro Action Director Laura Rossman. “Donations from Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery will go directly to supporting and sustaining the Hope Center and meeting the basic need of food for struggling individuals and families in Yates County.”
Families who visit the pantry leave with a five-day supply of food, or an equivalent of 15 meals, based on the USDA MyPlate recommendations and the requirements of the Hunger Prevention and Nutrition Assistance Program (HPNAP). The Keuka Food Pantry uses a “choice” model which gives customers a choice in each of three food groups including grains, vegetables, fruits, and protein (meat, non-meat, and dairy). A client choice pantry allows families to select their food instead of receiving a pre-packed or standard bag of groceries. They do not take items they already have, do not like, or cannot eat for health or personal reasons. The client choice model upholds the dignity of families, helps meet their health and dietary needs and limits food, leaving the rest for others.
“Extending a hand to our neighbors in need is the only way we are going to get through this crisis,” said Meaghan Frank. “Our donations to the Hope Center Keuka Food Pantry are inspired by a selection of wines called our Helm Series. The four women for whom these wines are named for all made tremendous sacrifices for our family and winery.”
The Helm Series honors four great women: Hilda Frank Volz (Konstantin’s daughter), Eugenia Frank (Konstantin’s wife), Lena Frank (Konstantin’s youngest daughter), and Margrit Frank (Konstantin’s daughter-in-law). These wines represent Dr. Frank’s most distinctive styles that are made from exceedingly old vineyard sites and from its highest quality barrels.
“Having this partnership with Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery means that we will be able to continue to address food insecurity in Yates County,” said Rossman.