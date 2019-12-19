CANANDAIGUA — Commercial Services, GroupManager and Senior Vice President Christine Eichelberger is retiring from Canandaigua National Bank & Trust.
Eichelberger’s career spanned over 30 years in commercial lending. With CNB since 2009, she has worked to address the needs of businesses in the greater Rochester area.
Through her tenure at CNB, Eichelberger has assisted her clients to obtain lines of credit, equipment loans, term loans, construction loans and permanent mortgages.
Eichelberger is an active board member and the treasurer of Writers and Books, a literary arts center that fosters and promotes reading and writing as lifelong activities in the Greater Rochester area. She is committed to this mission and excited about the opportunities this organization can provide to our community.
