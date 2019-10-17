AUBURN — Kim Emperato, CRPC of LNB Financial Services at Lyons National Bank, recently attended LPL Financial’s Focus 2019 conference, one of the financial advice industry’s premier events and the largest annual conference hosted by LPL.
During the conference, held in San Diego, Emperato joined a select group of LPL Financial advisors and staff to share best practices and help connect other advisors to technology solutions that can help them more efficiently and effectively manage their practices.
Emperato, based in Auburn, provides a full range of financial services, including retirement and financial planning, individual money management, individual stocks and bonds, mutual funds, annuities and more.
Emperato is affiliated with LPL Financial, which provides technology, resources and innovative business solutions to support advisors in their work to enrich their clients’ financial lives.