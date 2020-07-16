PRATTSBURGH — Empire Access has launched state-of-the-art fiber optic internet, phone, streaming TV and security services in Geneva.
Super high-speed fiber service is now available in parts of the city of Geneva and surrounding areas, offering up to 10X faster connections than cable internet services. This new fiber service is being offered to both residential and business customers.
Fiber optic service is far more reliable and not prone to slow downs. Each customer has their own dedicated, non-blocking connection and is not affected by congestion and weather. Empire Access features plans for 100 Mbps download/20 Mbps upload. Empire also offers internet download speeds up to 1 Gbps for highly demanding needs. Gigabit internet is perfect for video streaming, gaming, and downloading large files.
Empire also offers an array of communications and security services, including home and business phone service; streaming TV; security and home automation; and advanced business services, enterprise WiFi, business email, audio and video conferencing, dark fiber and metro Ethernet.
Empire Access is part of a locally/family-owned and operated company; rooted from a telephone company founded in 1896. Live customer support is available 24/7/365.
For more information, call 1-800-338-3300 or visit empireaccess.com.
Empire Access offers fiber optic service in a number of greater Finger Lakes communities, including Burdett, Canandaigua, Geneva, Hammondsport, Penn Yan, Victor and Watkins Glen.