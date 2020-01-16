CANANDAIGUA — Empire Commercial Construction, a retail, medical and small-project focused company, was awarded the construction contract for the interior build-out of Lakeside Cosmetic Center within Lakeside Medical Suites.
Empire teamed with Elizabeth A. Fromin Interior Space Planning & Design and Altamura Architectural Consulting to build out the remaining part of the upper level to create the 1,930-square-foot medical office suite at 195 Parrish St. Completion is slated for the end of January.
“Empire looks forward to providing a dream space for Dr. [Chelsea] Obourn and her patients,” said Empire President, Jayne Penepent. “We are proud to once again use our extensive medical construction experience to bring the residents of Canandaigua, and neighboring communities, accessible and expert care to help you look and feel your best.”
Currently located within the Lakeside ENT & Allergy office at 229 Parrish St. in the Lakeside Professional Park, Obourn’s new single-tenant office will include a welcoming reception and waiting area, built-in cabinetry, kitchenette, two exam rooms, procedure room, lab, restrooms, photo alcove, office, restrooms and staff area.