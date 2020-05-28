WATERLOO — Empire Recycling has fully reopened all metal recycling facilities, including locations in Utica, Albany, Syracuse, and 1606 Route 414, in Waterloo. It is again buying metal from the general public.
To maintain a healthy and organized environment for scrap metal recycling, Empire Recycling has protective measures in place for its team, as well as its customers. Empire Recycling asks that customers wear a mask or face covering, and that they remain in their vehicle until instructed otherwise. All metals should be pre-sorted to receive maximum value, and payments will be brought directly to the customer instead of waiting inside the lobby.
With many area bulk trash pickups being postponed or cancelled, homeowners have the option to bring their metal to receive instant cash payment. The metal that Empire Recycling takes in and processes becomes raw materials used to make products needed by the country’s frontline workers.
Commercial service was not interrupted during NY-PAUSE in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Empire Recycling continues to offer roll-off service to its commercial and industrial customers, as well as bulk metal service for construction and tradesmen.