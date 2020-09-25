ROCHESTER — Superior Plus Propane, which operates locally as Griffith Energy, has entered a charitable giving partnership with Feeding America to help customers save on propane while giving back to families in need.
Every new customer who signs up with Superior by Jan. 31, 2021, will receive a $200 credit, and Superior will donate $25 to a food bank in the customer’s community through Feeding America, a nationwide network of 200 local food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs that together serve more than 40 million people each year.
“As we navigate the coming months, it is support from partners like Superior Plus Propane that help our network of food banks provide more meals to communities in need,” said Lauren Biedron, vice-president of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America, in a press release.
Superior has committed to donating up to $175,000 — that’s equivalent to 1.75 million meals — in the communities they serve along the entire East Coast, as well as the Midwest and California.
Griffith Energy has locations in Lodi and Palmyra.
Learn more about Superior and Feeding America partnership at propaneoffer.com.