ROCHESTER — ESL Federal Credit Union has dispersed $20 million to members in its largest and 24th consecutive Owners’ Dividend payout.
“2020 marks a milestone year for ESL. As we enter our 100th year of serving the Greater Rochester community, we are thrilled to share our financial success directly with our members through our most significant Owners’ Dividend payout to date,” said Faheem Masood, President and CEO, ESL Federal Credit Union.
He credited the credit union’s success to the support of its members and the hard work and dedication of its employees.
ESL has shared more than $150 million with its members over the program’s 24 years.
The individual Owners’ Dividend payout amounts ESL members receive are based on an established Owners’ Dividend criteria. For more information about the criteria, visit esl.org/ownersdividend.
Qualification for the Owners’ Dividend is subject to eligibility requirements, and payment of the Owners’ Dividend is not guaranteed.
ESL serves as a full-service financial institution to more than 366,000 members. It provides personal, business banking and wealth management services through its 22-branch network; telephone, mobile and online services; and a live chat center.