CANANDAIGUA — Chandeliers Boutique, 79 S. Main St., will host “Bloom with Style” on Thursday, March 26, to raise funds for the Thompson Health Guild.
From 3 to 7 p.m. that day, 20 percent of profits from clothing and other items will benefit the guild, which is the nonprofit fundraising organization for UR Medicine Thompson Health. The guild supports the health system by contributing funds for capital campaigns, equipment, training and more. Its community initiatives include the funding of scholarships for graduating high school seniors who are going on to higher education with plans for careers in health care.
Complimentary light snacks and beverages will be served during “Bloom with Style.”
Questions about the event can be directed to Bob Locke, rlocke5@rochester.rr.com or Vicki Mandrino, vmandrino@cnbank.com.
For more information about the guild — which welcomes new members — visit ThompsonHealth.com/Guild.