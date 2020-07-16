ROCHESTER — Christopher C. Booth, president and chief executive officer of Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and its parent company The Lifetime Healthcare Companies Inc., will retire on May 1, 2021.
The board of directors for Excellus BlueCross BlueShield and its parent company The Lifetime Healthcare Companies Inc., has named James Reed president and CEO-elect as of July 1.
Reed will succeed Booth when he retires next year.
Booth has led the $6 billion organization that finances health care throughout upstate New York since January 2013. His retirement is part of a strategically planned succession of executive leadership that Booth initiated early in his tenure as CEO.
The board also approved the promotion of Barry Thornton from executive vice-president to chief operating officer. Melissa Gardner is being promoted from senior vice-president to executive vice-president of strategic business programs.
Reed joined Excellus BlueCross BlueShield in January 1996. Most recently, he served as executive vice-president of marketing and sales, and as regional president in the Central New York market. His responsibilities included line of business oversight and all marketing and sales functions for the commercial group markets, retail markets, Univera Healthcare, and Lifetime Benefit Solutions. He also has oversight of the Health Care and Network Management division
Reed, of Skaneateles, earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration and his master’s degree in business administration from Le Moyne College in Syracuse.
