FARMINGTON — Lyons National Bank has opened plenty of branch offices throughout the Finger Lakes region.
Perhaps none involved as much planning and work as the one in this Ontario County community.
LNB’s Farmington office, the organization’s 16th branch location, opened with a special celebratory event Sept. 12.
The new digs are on the original site of the Hathaway House. The bank worked with local businesses, descendants of the Hathaway family, the town of Farmington, and the local historian to restore the structure and incorporate the Hathaway family history.
“It’s amazing to see such exceptional craftsmanship come together,” LNB President Tom Kime said. “This bank is really unlike anything else. From the solid wood timber frames constructed by New Energy Works to the spanning historic murals produced by Ewing Graphics, we are really excited to showcase the work of Farmington’s local businesses.”
Saturday’s four-hour event featured free ice cream from Scoops and tours of the new facility, including the Historic Hathaway House and Community Room. The latter was designed to commemorate Farmington’s history and provide meeting space for community groups and organizations.
In addition to offering limited-time specials, LNB Farmington will be giving away one iPad Pro and gift certificates to local businesses each week for 12 weeks, the length of the grand-opening celebration.
“With our new full-service office, LNB is excited to better serve our Farmington customer base and provide banking services to even more residents and businesses throughout the area,” Kime said. “Only with the support of the community, our local business partners, and the town of Farmington, was LNB able to make our new location possible.”
The Farmington branch is LNB’s third location in Ontario County. LNB, which was founded in 1852, also has offices in Cayuga, Monroe, Onondaga, Wayne and Yates counties.