ROCHESTER — The Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce has named 16 finalists for its second annual IGNITE Future Leaders Award. It will be presented at the IGNITE 2020 virtual event from 5-6:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
The IGNITE Award recognizes a young professional 21-40 years old for leadership, community service, and personal and professional achievements. The goal is to recognize and celebrate Rochester’s future leaders who serve as a positive influence in bettering our community.
The 2020 IGNITE Award finalists are:
Christina Barnwell, Director of Social Services for Greater Rochester, The Salvation Army.
Jason Barrett, President, Black Button Distilling.
Darrell Bell, Vice President for Institutional Advancement, Roberts Wesleyan College and Northeastern Seminary.
Andrew Brady, Chief Evolutionary Officer, The XLR8 Team, Inc.
Collin Doane, Associate Attorney, Lacy Katzen LLP.
Paul Gebel, Director of Product Innovation, ITX Corp.
Nicholas Grunert, Enrollment Outreach Manager, Roberts Wesleyan College.
Nia Jones, Director of Residential, East House.
Randi Proukou, Founding Partner, Zea Proukou PLLC.
Kristin Purdy, Senior Associate/Project Architect/Sustainable Design Manager, SWBR.
Joseph Sayre, Associate Director of Recruitment, Simon Business School.
Jason Streb, Architect/Associate, CPL Architecture — Engineering — Planning.
Nicole VanGorder, Chief Operating Officer, Upstate Special Needs Planning.
Audrey Wackerman, Vice President, Employee Benefits, USI Insurance Services Inc.
Jessica Wade, Associate/Project Architect, SWBR.
Kiara Warren, Executive Assistant to Commissioner, Department of Recreation and Youth Services.
A selection committee made up of professional leaders from the Rochester and Finger Lakes business community determined the finalists and recipient based upon submitted nominations.
The Sept. 30 IGNITE event will feature a keynote address from 2019 IGNITE winner Taren Greenidge. It is open to the public. Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/IGNITE_20.