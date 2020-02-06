Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, MIXED PRECIPITATION WITH LITTLE OR NO SNOW ACCUMULATION AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A FEW HUNDREDTHS OF AN INCH. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, HEAVY MIXED PRECIPITATION POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 5 TO 9 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...WYOMING, LIVINGSTON, ONTARIO, CHAUTAUQUA, AND SOUTHERN ERIE COUNTIES. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING. FOR THE WINTER STORM WATCH, FROM 6 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THIS MORNING'S COMMUTE AND BOTH THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES ON FRIDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL RESULT IN SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES. SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. SUBMIT SNOW AND ICE REPORTS THROUGH OUR WEBSITE OR SOCIAL MEDIA. BEGIN NEEDED PREPARATIONS AT HOME OR WITH YOUR VEHICLE. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT, SO PLAN ACCORDINGLY. &&