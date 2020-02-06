GENEVA — Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union has promoted several officers.
Meghan Finnerty was promoted to assistant vice president and is the branch manager at the Geneva Main Office. Finnerty is responsible for the administration and efficiency of daily operations of the branch and to supervise and develop her branch staff.
Finnerty, of Geneva, has been with the Credit Union since 2011. She earned a bachelor’s degree from Keuka College. Finnerty has recently been named to the board of directors of the Boys and Girls Club of Geneva and is an ambassador for the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce. She is involved in several Credit Union volunteer events including March of Dimes, Relay for Life, and Salvation Army. She was recently honored as the 2019 Chamber Champion by the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce.
Niki Giardino was promoted to assistant vice president and is the branch manager at the Phelps branch. Giardino is responsible for the administration and efficiency of daily operations of the branch and to supervise and develop her branch staff.
Giardino, of Geneva has been with the Credit Union since 2012. She has 18 years of experience in the banking industry and holds a bachelor’s degree from State University College at Brockport. She is involved in the community through Relay for Life where she was the co-captain for the Credit Union team and has also organized a Credit Union team for the Cubby Chase. She is a past recipient of the Lender of The Year Award at the Credit Union.
Nicole Tillman was promoted to assistant vice president/lending department assistant manager. Her role is to assist members with all their home loan needs. Tillman assists the Loan Department Manager and teammates with lending operations and ensures all members are treated with a superior level of service.
Tillman, of Waterloo, has been with the Credit Union since 2006. She has 18 years of experience in the banking industry. Her volunteer efforts include Relay for Life, Geneva Reads, and the Sauerkraut Festival. Tillman is a multiple recipient of the Lender of the Year Award at the Credit Union.
Finger Lakes Federal Credit Union is a $167 million, community-based Credit Union with four branches serving over 20,000 members across Ontario, Monroe, Seneca, and Yates counties. For a complete listing of products and services, stop in to an office or visit flfcu.org.