GENEVA — Finger Lakes Health is proud to announce that Caitlin Ketcham, MS, ATC, FAKTR has recently joined the health system as a Certified Athletic Trainer who will be at local school sporting events in Geneva.
Finger Lakes Health is dedicated to providing a continuum of care to its young athletes through its network of physicians, orthopedic surgeons, physical therapists and a dedicated athletic trainer.
“Finger Lakes Health’s commitment to our community is demonstrated through our rehabilitation services athletic training programs,” said Director of Rehabilitation Services at Finger Lakes Health, Maureen Loyal, DPT. “At Penn Yan Academy and now at Geneva High School and Mynderse Academy, athletic trainers are working hard to keep our student athletes safe and in the game.”
Ketcham will treat students ranging from in and out of season athletes as well as the general population. In addition to treating students in the athletic training room and attending team practices, she will attend games each day to monitor for injuries. Caitlin will furthermore work with athletes who may be unable to fully participate with the rest of their team due to injury.
She received her bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs in 2011 before earning a master’s in athletic training from Plymouth State University in Plymouth, N.H., three years later.
Ketcham is certified by the Board of Certification in Athletic Training, is a member of the National Athletic Training Association, and holds certifications in AED and CPR.
Previously, she worked as an assistant athletic trainer at Hobart and William Smith Colleges. She created and supervised therapeutic exercise programs, worked on computerized concussion testing, and evaluated and treated NCAA Division I and Division III student-athletes.